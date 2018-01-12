A child plays in the snow in Chilliwack. (@am_hurley/Instagram)

5 to start your day

Snow closes schools in Chilliwack, a minor hockey team is being sued over hotel damage, and more

1. Snow day for Chilliwack schools due to weather

Inclement weather is keeping kids at home on Friday in School District 33. See more >

2. Lawsuit claims Abbotsford hockey players caused $200,000 in hotel damage

Coastal Hospitality is suing the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association, a coach, players and parents. See more >

3. Boy, 16, arrested for attempted robbery at knifepoint

A 17-year-old girl was attacked in the Auguston area of Abbotsford. See more >

4. Bitten-off fingers, thrown excrement: B.C. prison guard assaults on the rise

The union representing prison guards says B.C. is the only province where corrections officers can be left alone with dozens of inmates in a living unit. See more >

5. B.C. pair accused in ‘honour killing’ want extradition set aside permanently

Maple Ridge woman Jassi Sidhu was killed in 2000 in India. Her mother and uncle are alleged to have conspired to commit the murder. See more >


Just Posted

Nominees sought for Langley’s extreme home repair

For 15 years, a church and local businesses have been helping transform homes for people in crisis.

Accused cop killer makes second court appearance

Oscar Arfmann appeared briefly in Abbotsford court Friday morning

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in Abbotsford after brief closure

Power lines forced highway closure between Sumas and Whatcom exits

Boy, 16, arrested for attempted robbery at knifepoint

Girl, 17, attacked Jan. 4 in Auguston area of Abbotsford

Aldergrove Kodiaks’ win puts team back in playoffs: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiak defeat Surrey Knights 11-1, move up in standings to fourth place

VIDEO: Baby goats spared in Abbotsford farm fire

Trio of ‘goatel’ guests check out just in time

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Lumby supports vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie after arena disaster

Most Read

