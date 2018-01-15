5 to start your day

Boy hit in Vancouver shootout, RCMP truck hits a power pole and more

1. Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

A 15-year-old Coquitlam teenager driving by the area was sent to hospital with serious injuries. See more >

2. Surrey’s Tamil community raises $25K to send remains of killed student home to India

Esther Sitha Anthony Raj Achari, a student of Omni College, was struck by a Canada Post truck in Richmond on Dec. 27. She died in hospital the next day. See more >

3. More than 2,000 people left without power in Surrey after truck hits power pole

Surrey RCMP issued a statement saying that the driver lost control of the vehicle and that the truck veered off the road and hit a power pole before colliding into a store front. See more >

4. Despite court orders, Langley City candidate hasn’t paid costs of unsuccessful election challenge

The report indicated Serena Oh was supposed to pay $6,000 of the city legal expenses after she tried and failed to convince the two courts to declare the byelection invalid. See more >

5. Little room for pets in current rental market

No-pets policies and an extremely tight rental market are forcing some pet owners to abandon their animals. See more >

Previous story

