5 to start your day

1. Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

A 15-year-old Coquitlam teenager driving by the area was sent to hospital with serious injuries. See more >

Vancouver Police are investigating a shooting in Vancouver last night that injured three people in the area of East Broadway and Ontario Street. https://t.co/in2VJhcQfv #VPD pic.twitter.com/pd7KiNz3x0 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) January 14, 2018

2. Surrey’s Tamil community raises $25K to send remains of killed student home to India

Esther Sitha Anthony Raj Achari, a student of Omni College, was struck by a Canada Post truck in Richmond on Dec. 27. She died in hospital the next day. See more >

3. More than 2,000 people left without power in Surrey after truck hits power pole

Surrey RCMP issued a statement saying that the driver lost control of the vehicle and that the truck veered off the road and hit a power pole before colliding into a store front. See more >

4. Despite court orders, Langley City candidate hasn’t paid costs of unsuccessful election challenge

The report indicated Serena Oh was supposed to pay $6,000 of the city legal expenses after she tried and failed to convince the two courts to declare the byelection invalid. See more >

5. Little room for pets in current rental market

No-pets policies and an extremely tight rental market are forcing some pet owners to abandon their animals. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.