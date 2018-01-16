Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer. (Vancouver Police)

5 to start your day

‘Young, innocent’ teen dies in Vancouver shootout, 152 Street overpass repairs start and more

1. ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

The 15-year-old was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting while driving home with his family. See more >

2. Union files human rights complaint over Chilliwack school trustee’s LGBTQ comments

The union said his attitudes, expressed online, in board meetings and in spoken public forums, created “an unsafe work environment for CUPE members and other Board employee.” See more >

3. Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT

Ryan Watt, 26, of Vancouver, Joshua Fleurant, 20 of Prince George, and Jared Jorgenson, 27, of Dawson Creek have all been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bonin’s death. See more >

4. Congestion points or distance: How Metro Vancouver could pay for its roads

A commission tasked with figuring out how mobility pricing should work in Metro Vancouver released its first report on Tuesday, outlining two possibilities: “congestion point” charges or distance-based charges. See more >

5. 152 Street overpass repairs to start

The overpass was hit by a truck late last year. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing
Next story
VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Just Posted

Trial begins for man charged with 2010 murder of Mandy Johnson

Langley single mom was fatally shot while in vehicle in Abbotsford

Langley Township’s first 20-storey tower passes hurdle at council

The Oasis building for seniors will feature licensed care rooms, senior’s housing and apartments

UPDATE: Tree takes out power in Langley, Mission and Abbotsford

BC Hydro reports service has been restored

PHOTOS: Langley RCMP release gallery of suspects

If you recognize any of them, call police

Township unveils new plans for museums, cultural centre, Aboriginal arts lodge

Public open house for Fort Langley projects to be held Thursday, Feb. 8

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

5 to start your day

‘Young, innocent’ teen dies in Vancouver shootout, 152 Street overpass repairs start and more

Congestion points or distance: How Metro Vancouver could pay for its roads

Mobility pricing commission identifies two options in report

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

‘Reprehensible’: Trudeau abortion policy raises ire of U.S. right

“This man is reprehensible,” tweeted former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka

Most Read