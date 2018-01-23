5 to start your day

Tsunami warning activated in B.C. overnight, fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam and more

1. Tsunami warning activated along B.C.’s coast overnight

It was a terrifying wakeup call or some Lower Mainland residents, ater an earthquake in Alaska. See more >

2. Man lives despite malfunctioning defibrillator at Pitt Meadows Arena

A middle-aged man went into cardiac arrest, but when his teammates went to use the dibrillator it wouldn’t work. See more >

Fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam, causing massive fire

A semi-trailer truck carrying ethanol struck a train at the rail yard in Port Coquitlam on Monday, causing a massive explosion and fire. See more >

Brother of teen killed by stray bullet ‘left a void’

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down while on his way home from dinner with his family. See more >

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

Despite fewer fentanyl seizures from shipments being flown and mailed to B.C. last year, police warn that the amount of the deadly opioid being smuggled in might not be decreasing. See more >

Cause of Northern B.C. seaplane crash released

UPDATE: ‘Fairy Godmother’ needs help to make prom night special for Langley grads

Charity collects donated dresses, suits, and accessories for grads who can’t afford them

Bird count scheduled for Langley area

Volunteers collect data that is shared with the Metro Vancouver regional authority

WATCH: Langley country star breaks more national records

Dallas Smith celebrates another #1 chart topping single with his latest song, Sleepin’ Around.

Testing the Google Arts & Culture app

Going face to face with art

‘Shape of Water’ producer, Christopher Plummer among Canadian Oscar nominees

Guillermo del Toro film about merman romance earns 13 nominations

Canada, TPP agrees to revised deal without the United States

Canada and the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to a revised trade agreement

Rogers Media cuts ties with Vice Canada

Rogers Media and Vice Canada are ending their three-year-old partnership, pulling Viceland TV channel off the air

Evacuated Tofino and Ucluelet residents head home after Tsunami Warning cancelled

“We’re safe to go home.”

Back to work: U.S. government shutdown ends after Democrats relent

Short-term spending measure means both sides could see another shutdown stalemate in three weeks

