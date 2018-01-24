5 to start your day

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, B.C. Liberal candidates debate in Vancouver and more

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

The six candidates were in Vancouver Tuesday night, in on last square-off before the 60,000 Liberal members vote or their next party leader. See more >

Delta Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck in Tsawwassen hit-and-run

Police say a Ford Ranger pickup, possibly dark green, stopped before allegedly fleeing the scene. See more >

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut, and Sobeys – the owner of the supermarkets – says jobs will be lost. See more >

TransLink reveals universal fare gates for transit users with disabilities

Gates are opened and closed automatically using a radio-frequency identification card, instead of a Compass Card. See more >

Pictures show how the ice storm of 1935 paralyzed the Fraser Valley

This last few months of ice and stow have wreaked havoc on parts of the region, and we compare the newest storms with photos from the great ice storm o 1935. See more >

Pictures show how the ice storm of 1935 paralyzed the Fraser Valley

Flight museum wants to bring a Lancaster to Langley

The Second World War bomber could be reassmbled here, if the museum wins its bid for the plane.

Generation Screwed group hosts Langley forum questioning cost of green energy programs

The issue, founder says, is the amount of debt governments are running up

Langley charities benefit from car buyer competition

Share your innovative ideas for soliciting staff in a time when jobs are plentiful.

Langleyites prepare to brave a cold to help homeless and hungry

Gateway of Hope signing up individuals and teams for the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year on Feb. 24.

‘Restless night’ for Semiahmoo First Nation after tsunami warning

Alaska earthquake puts Semiahmoo First Nation on notice

Mom delivers plastic mats to Langley’s homeless

Jenifer Kosman fashions sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, said most of her Facebook feed actually pertains to her charity work

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

Leadership campaign to be decided in Feb. 3 vote

Homeless evicted from First Nation reserve land say they have nowhere to go

‘Why not just let us stay until spring?’ one camper at Chilliwack site pleads

Otter Co-op maintains pledge of ‘Integrity’

Aldergrove-based co-operative has thrived for the past 95 years with commitment to ‘Community’

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

