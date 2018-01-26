5 to start your day

IHIT probes ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey, Maple Ridge dog gets caught in animal trap and more

1. Homicide team called in after two found dead in Surrey house fire

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke rising out of an up-scale home. The deaths have been deemed suspicious. See more >

2. Chilliwack restaurant caught in trademark debacle with Browns Socialhouse

The owners of Wellington Social House have been ordered through a cease and desist to change the name of their family business, due to trademark infringement, the franchise claims. See more >

3. WATCH: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

The snow on B.C. mountains have been a treat for skiiers and snowboarders – but footage shows just how quickly fun can turn into a near-tragic experience. See more >

4. Langley truck driver on the mend after getting caught in a rockslide

Matt Ruscheinski’s been stuck behind mudslides and avalanches – but never in the middle of falling boulders. See more >

5. Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

“She was caught in this trap and totally immobilized, limp, dead on the floor, it looked like,” the owner said. See more >

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

Just Posted

Video: Homicide team called in after two found dead in South Surrey house fire

Blaze started Thursday afternoon

VIDEO: New agency launches to promote Langley City tourism

Discover Langley City officially kicked off Thursday night with the unveiling of a 2018 game plan.

VIDEO: Langley arts venue hosting Shari Ulrich concert

She plays violin, mandolin, piano, guitar, dulcimer and harmonica, and is at Bez Arts Hut Feb. 9.

Langley hockey rinks’ defibrillators charged and ready, say managers

Concern raised after men’s rec player suffers heart attack in Pitt Meadows

Langley teen in fight for her life

The 14-year-old went to hospital with the flu and is now at Children’s with heart failure

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

Owner finds her on the floor, with jaws around its neck

Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative

Summer jobs program not about abortion issue: Ruimy

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Aldergrove Kodiaks claw Panthers 4-1

Kodiaks got a much-needed win as PJHL playoffs loom

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

