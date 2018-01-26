5 to start your day

IHIT probes ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey, Maple Ridge dog gets caught in animal trap and more

1. Homicide team called in after two found dead in Surrey house fire

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke rising out of an up-scale home. The deaths have been deemed suspicious. See more >

2. Chilliwack restaurant caught in trademark debacle with Browns Socialhouse

The owners of Wellington Social House have been ordered through a cease and desist to change the name of their family business, due to trademark infringement, the franchise claims. See more >

3. WATCH: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

The snow on B.C. mountains have been a treat for skiiers and snowboarders – but footage shows just how quickly fun can turn into a near-tragic experience. See more >

4. Langley truck driver on the mend after getting caught in a rockslide

Matt Ruscheinski’s been stuck behind mudslides and avalanches – but never in the middle of falling boulders. See more >

5. Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

“She was caught in this trap and totally immobilized, limp, dead on the floor, it looked like,” the owner said. See more >