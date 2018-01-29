5 to start your day

1. Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland
The River Forecast Centre issues a high streamflow advisory for the south coast.
2. Two incidents cause Highway 1 delays in Surrey
Rainy Monday commute already seeing delays.
UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident eastbound, east end of the #PortMannBridge. Right lane is blocked in the through lanes. Crews are on scene.
— DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) January 29, 2018
3. ICBC projects $1.3-billion deficit this year
"In recent months, we have seen the emergence of many more, large and extremely costly claims, which run into hundreds of thousands of dollars each," ICBC said.
@Dave_Eby's speaking Monday, going to give us a rethink on his rejection of no-fault #bcpoli #icbchttps://t.co/kNkohSoiOl
— Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) January 28, 2018
4. Vancouver nightclub employee dies after early-morning fight
Police say Kalwinder Thind, 23, stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries.
5. Fix B.C.’s outdated property tax system, Abbotsford mayor urges
Henry Braun bemoans tax bill increases after surge in home values hit multi-family market.

