5 to start your day

Rainfall warning in Metro Vancouver, ICBC forecasts a deficit of $1.3 billion, and more

1. Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland

The River Forecast Centre issues a high streamflow advisory for the south coast. See more >

2. Two incidents cause Highway 1 delays in Surrey

Rainy Monday commute already seeing delays. See more >

3. ICBC projects $1.3-billion deficit this year

“In recent months, we have seen the emergence of many more, large and extremely costly claims, which run into hundreds of thousands of dollars each,” ICBC said. See more >

4. Vancouver nightclub employee dies after early-morning fight

Police say Kalwinder Thind, 23, stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries. See more >

5. Fix B.C.’s outdated property tax system, Abbotsford mayor urges

Henry Braun bemoans tax bill increases after surge in home values hit multi-family market. See more >


Just Posted

Petition critical of how police are handling murder investigation

Jason Dhaliwal gunned down in Abbotsford on Jan. 19

Langley schools partner for classical concert

Trinity Western University and Langley Community Music School host a Faculty + Friends Recital.

Greenwood named deputy Conservative leader

Was Langley candidate for party in 2017

Langley City sets $100 million construction record

Value of building permits more than doubled in 2017, city figures show

Langley curler playing Island ice anxious to swap beach for Brier

A New Westminster-based team will fight 11 other rinks for chance to play Regina in early March.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services, fines drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Team B.C. drops to 1-2 record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nanaimo based team will face Team Quebec on Monday in Penticton

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

