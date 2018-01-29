5 to start your day

Rainfall warning in Metro Vancouver, ICBC forecasts a deficit of $1.3 billion, and more

1. Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland

The River Forecast Centre issues a high streamflow advisory for the south coast. See more >

2. Two incidents cause Highway 1 delays in Surrey

Rainy Monday commute already seeing delays. See more >

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident eastbound, east end of the #PortMannBridge. Right lane is blocked in the through lanes. Crews are on scene. — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) January 29, 2018

3. ICBC projects $1.3-billion deficit this year

“In recent months, we have seen the emergence of many more, large and extremely costly claims, which run into hundreds of thousands of dollars each,” ICBC said. See more >

4. Vancouver nightclub employee dies after early-morning fight

Police say Kalwinder Thind, 23, stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries. See more >

5. Fix B.C.’s outdated property tax system, Abbotsford mayor urges

Henry Braun bemoans tax bill increases after surge in home values hit multi-family market. See more >



laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter