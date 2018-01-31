5 to start your day

Driver suffering overdose involved in Langley crash, White Rock mudslide causes evacuations and more

Driver suffering drug overdose involved in Langley crash

Firefighters reported the driver of the first vehicle was unresponsive and not breathing but with a pulse, and paramedics administered nalaxone. See more >

‘Urgent care’ mental health and addiction centre announced for Surrey

The new centre is expected to streamline services out of Surrey Memorial Hospital, by inreasing access to psychiatrists, expanding community assessments to 18 hours a day, seven days a week. See more >

RCMP raid house along highway in Maple Ridge

As many as five police vehicles responded, including two large white vans, from which the officers carrying guns and wearing camouflage exited. See more >

Mudslide leads to evacuations in White Rock

“They lost a chunk of their backyard,” deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe told Peace Arch News Tuesday, of the home where the main slide occurred. See more >

Life sentence for young Chilliwack man who murdered his mother

Clayton Warkentin was sentenced to life behind bars in a courtroom Tuesday, for the brutal 2016 killing of Lois Unger that shocked the community. See more >