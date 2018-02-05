5 to start your day

David (left) and Cody Isaacson. Cody was murdered in a hail of bullets on Jan. 31 at a house in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

Father of Chilliwack homicide victim knew it was coming, Wilkinson leads the BC Liberals and more

1. Father of Chilliwack homicide victim said he knew it was coming

Cody Isaacson’s father David wasn’t surprised to learn his son died in a hail of bullets in his Chilliwack home early morning on Jan. 31. See more >

2. Hwy. 5 reopens after bus spinout sends one to hospital

BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that paramedics responded to a crash involving a tour bus south of Merritt and that crews are still on scene helping bus passengers. See more >

3. Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Cheers went up in the Wall Centre hotel as Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson reaped enough points from second and third choices to win the B.C. Liberal leadership with 4,621 points. See more >

4. Young Langley figure skater joining dozens bound for Winter Games

Langley’s young Kayla Halliday is on her way to Kamloops later this month, to strut her stuff on the ice as one of the competing in the figure skating component of the 2018 BC Winter Games. See more >

5. New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

A post-mortem examination of Pozzobon’s brain revealed the 25-year-old from Merritt suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE – a controversial disease often caused by repetitive brain injuries, such as repeated concussions often discussed in contact sports like football and wrestling. See more >

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake
How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

