5 to start your day

Police catch their ‘mannequin,’ business board says wage hike is too quick, and more

1. Human remains found in Abbotsford identified as missing woman

Hycha, 52, was last seen in Abbotsford on May 10, 2017, when she spoke with a police officer in the area of Marshall Road and Abbotsford Way – not far from where her remains were discovered. See more >

2. Surrey Board of Trade say minimum wage hike ‘too quick’

“Our small businesses, especially those in the service sector, are vulnerable to increasing costs from various sources. I am especially concerned that this may be the straw that breaks some of them.” See more >

3. Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

An accident at Fraser Downs racetrack on Sunday left two injured drivers lying on the track for 20 minutes before paramedics arrived. See more >

4. Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

When a Mountie pulled the driver over, they noticed an unusual passenger: a mannequin, wearing clothes, sunglasses and a wig. Police seized it and handed out multiple fines. See more >

5. Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

Police responded to a small demonstration of about nine people on Thursday near Highway 1 and the Brunette Avenue overpass. See more >

36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Just Posted

Cold front prompts Extreme Weather Response for Langley’s homeless

Langley temperatures expected to dip below freezing tonight (Feb. 9)

Langley shelter reunites Alberta cat with its Vancouver Island family

‘Furry tail ending’ made some odd twists and turns in the past six months, including a Langley stop.

TONIGHT: Artist’s reception being held now at McBurney coffee house

Langley photographer Rosemary Wallace has her work on display at the downtown Langley coffee shop.

More than 1,000 potholes filled this winter in Langley Township

Road crews are dealing with holes caused by frost and wear.

Baggie filled with substance believed to be drugs found at Walnut Grove elementary

Person who found it disposed of it before police could test it, said Langley RCMP

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Pair leads Canada’s largest Winter Olmpics team into PyeongChang stadium

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

How four changes to the Fisheries Act may affect the North Coast

From Indigenous reconciliation to habitat protection and owner-operator licences

UVic prof publishes investigation on zen of Street Fighter

Prof drawn to whether violent fighting games make people violent

BALONEY METER: Is advocating against abortion out of line with the charter?

Justin Trudeau has been firm in defending his government’s new policy on summer-jobs grants

BREAKING: Suspicious package shuts down Air Canada flight in Comox

Passengers removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver

36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Survey found participants aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be victims of financial infidelity — at 47 per cent

Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected

The ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ will compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag

