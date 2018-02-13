Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue helped three teens off Alouette Mountain Sunday morning. (Contributed)

5 to start your day

Teens rescued after freezing night on mountain, man killed helping Hwy. 5 crash victims and more

1. Three teens rescued after spending frozen night on Alouette Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue members were paged at around 7:40 p.m. after the teens sent out a distress call on their emergency satellite beacon that was relayed to Ridge Meadows RCMP. See more >

2. Surrey break and enter leads to Abbotsford arrest

Investigators believe that four of the recovered firearms were stolen from other break and enters throughout the Lower Mainland. See more >

3. Snow forecast for B.C.’s south coast

It might be mid-February but winter isn’t quite done with B.C.’s south coast as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday. See more >

4. B.C. snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler

A 52-year-old Nanaimo man has died after a cornice collapsed beneath his snowmobile in Whistler. See more >

5. Lower Mainland man killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

According to Cst. Mike Halskov, the man had stopped to help those hurt in a six-car collision near Larson Hill just after noon on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Olympics junkies in Canada keeping odd hours to catch live events

Just Posted

Langley chamber ‘not opposed’ to minimum wage increase

But commujnity’s primary business advocates are concerned with wages ‘going up too quickly.’

Kodiaks begin PJHL playoffs series in Aldergrove

Kodiaks face Ridge Meadows Flames in first round of Harold Brittain conference playoffs

VIDEO: Family Day in the Langleys was busy

The weather was perfect

LETTER: Retired Langley nurse speaks out against hospices forced to assist with dying

A letter writer criticizes Fraser Health for ‘breaking its promise’ and forcing hastening of deaths.

UPDATE: Passenger injured in motor vehicle crash in Aldergrove in “grave condition”

One vehicle hit another, stationary vehicle, police report

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

5 to start your day

Teens rescued after freezing night on mountain, man killed helping Hwy. 5 crash victims and more

Notley wants progress within days from feds on B.C. pipeline dispute

Notley has already stopped imports of B.C. wine and suspended talks on buying B.C. electricity

Snow forecast for B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says 5 to 15 centimetres might accumulate

‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump

Trump says ‘Canada does not treat us right’ as he threatens new global tax

Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

PM says time to recognize anti-black racism exists, work to ensure equality

Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth announces retirement

Howard announced his retirement after 36 years of calling Blue Jays games

Olympics junkies in Canada keeping odd hours to catch live events

Canada has already won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Most Read