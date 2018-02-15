5 to start your day

Surrey starts new anti-gang program, Chilliwack coach charged with sex assault and more

1. Surrey RCMP anti-gang program ‘hitting home,’ cops say

The Surrey RCMP says its “Shattering the Image” program is tailor-made for the city and, as the name suggests, shatters the “glamourized image” of gangs. See more >

2. Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Through the magic of modern technology, the Times caught up with the father of three who grew up in South Langley and has called the Yorkson area home for the past decade. See more >

3. Hospice groups differ on Fraser Health’s assisted-dying directive

The Delta Hospice Society’s campaign against Fraser Health’s controversial directive to allow medically assisted death (MAiD) services in hospice facilities is not backed by the Peace Arch Hospice Society. See more >

4. Former Chilliwack sports coach charged with sexually assaulting youth

A 35-year-old Chilliwack man involved in local youth sports dating back to 2005 has been charged with sexually assaulting at least one underage youth. See more >

5. Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Peter Lang and Linda TenPas have endured every parent’s worst nightmare: the loss of a child. See more >

