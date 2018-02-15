Sergeant Mike Sanchez of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team speaking with students. (Photo: RCMP).

5 to start your day

Surrey starts new anti-gang program, Chilliwack coach charged with sex assault and more

1. Surrey RCMP anti-gang program ‘hitting home,’ cops say

The Surrey RCMP says its “Shattering the Image” program is tailor-made for the city and, as the name suggests, shatters the “glamourized image” of gangs. See more >

2. Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Through the magic of modern technology, the Times caught up with the father of three who grew up in South Langley and has called the Yorkson area home for the past decade. See more >

3. Hospice groups differ on Fraser Health’s assisted-dying directive

The Delta Hospice Society’s campaign against Fraser Health’s controversial directive to allow medically assisted death (MAiD) services in hospice facilities is not backed by the Peace Arch Hospice Society. See more >

4. Former Chilliwack sports coach charged with sexually assaulting youth

A 35-year-old Chilliwack man involved in local youth sports dating back to 2005 has been charged with sexually assaulting at least one underage youth. See more >

5. Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Peter Lang and Linda TenPas have endured every parent’s worst nightmare: the loss of a child. See more >

Langley woman given two years jail for credit card frauds

Jennifer Moropito pleaded guilty to 18 counts of ID theft crimes that victimized Langley businesses

Langley-based Giants stun Winterhawks with 4-2 victory

Wednesday’s trip down south to Portland proved a great evening for Vancouver hockey franchise.

LANGLEY CHAMBER: Online voting expected to raise voters’ voices

Chamber ramping up efforts ahead of 2018 municipal election.

Final cut due Friday for short movie by Langley filmmaking twins

Fine arts school grads Graham and Nelson Talbot partner with another set of twins on Crazy8s film.

Aspiring songbirds invited to free singing lessons in Fort Langley

Class will be done in a ‘fun, accepting, and relaxed environment’

Twenty-five-year-old children’s play deeply rooted in Kwantlen First Nation culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

ICBC report should have been released, Eby says

B.C. government capping minor injury awards five years later

Empty bottles filled with love for Kaiden

Radio station host organizing Fraser Valley wide bottle drive for four year old with cancer

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

Canada captures silver in luge team relay

Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker took home another medal for Canada

Canada takes bronze in figure skating

Canada kicks off Day 6 at Pyeongchang with bronze in figure skating

Speedskater Bloemen wins 10,000-metre gold in Olympic-record time

The Canadian finished in just twelve minutes, 39.11 seconds

