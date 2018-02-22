5 to start your day

Up to 20 cm of snow expected in parts of Lower Mainland, possible bridge lane closures, and more

1. 10-20 cm of snow expected Friday in Lower Mainland

A snowfall warning from Environment Canada remains in effect from the North Shore mountains out to Hope. See more >

2. Lane closures on Alex Fraser, Port Mann bridges considered to avoid ‘ice bombs’

The province spent $5 million clearing both bridges last year, after 100 people reported ice or snow-caused damage to their cars. See more >

3. Thieves make off with live trolley wires in Vancouver

Transit Police warn that touching live wire can be deadly. See more >

4. Surrey MP apologizes for inviting criminal to Trudeau reception

Prime Minister is being peppered with questions about the controversy involving Jaspal Atwal, convicted in the 1980s of attempting to kill an Indian cabinet minister who was travelling in Canada. See more >

5. Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is not yet knowm for the structure off Huntingdon Road near Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford. See more >


Just Posted

Langley work crews prepped for significant dump of snow

Preperation underway to keep roads as clear and safe as possible

UPDATE: 10-20 cm of snow expected Friday in Lower Mainland

Snowfall warning in effect from North Shore mountains out to Hope

VIDEO: Flames consume small building at Langley Events Centre

Thursday afternoon demo shows the importance of having sprinklers installed

Langley program helps youth find their employment niche

The first session of Skills to Success youth employment program wrapped up and a second has started.

Charges laid in 2016 Mission crash that killed Langley teenager

Lidia Ramos died when the car she was riding in slipped off a logging road in heavy rain

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Atwal fiasco dogs Trudeau; PM pledges a ‘conversation’ with MP responsible

Trudeau is being peppered with questions about the lingering controversy

