A pedestrian was sent to hospital in critical condition following a hit and run Sunday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

Multiple serious car crashes leave victims in serious condition and more

1. UBC student dies in early morning Vancouver crash

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old UBC resident lost control of his vehicle and died after crashing into a tree just before 1 a.m. Sunday. See more >

2. Police hunt for suspect after hit-and-run leaves man in serious condition

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help after a 68-year-old pedestrian was left in critical condition following a hit-and-run Sunday night. See more >

3. One dead after crash in Maple Ridge: RCMP

An eyewitness confirmed a single vehicle went off the road before colliding with a chain link fence. See more >

4. Playoffs! Giants clinch post-season berth for first time in four years

Clinching on home ice — in front of 4,041 fans (the fifth time they have surpassed the 4,000-seat mark at the LEC in 34 games) — was an added bonus as the Giants play six of their final eight games on the road. See more >

Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram takes down Kamloops Blazers’ Nick Chyzowski during the Giants 5-4 win on Saturday at the LEC. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Times)

5. Surrey crash between motorcycle and cyclist leaves one with serious injuries: reports

A collision between a motorcycle and a cyclist in Port Kells on Saturday afternoon has reportedly left one person with serious injuries. See more >

Wenjack's sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

