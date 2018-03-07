TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond announced four new B-Lines that will serve Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, the North Shore, Burnaby and the Tri-Cities. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

5 to start your day

New B-Lines rolled out in Metro Vancouver, manslaughter charges in death of Maple Ridge man and more

1. TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

The four buses will span 11 communities and cost $17.2 million annually to operate. See more >

2. Officer taken to hospital after unmarked cop car collides with semi in Surrey

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said police are investigating, but “we have a theory that the truck was wanting to make a right-hand turn down a road… so it’s safe to say that it appears the truck turned in front of the police car.” See more >

An unmarked police surveillance unit reportedly crashed into a semi truck that was making a wide right turn onto 146th Street at 64th Avenue in Surrey at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6. (Shane MacKichan photo)

3. Motorcycle thief who fled into Willowbrook mall pleads guilty

The mayhem started around 1 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2016 at the Aldergrove border crossing. See more >

Brent Charpentier ditched this stolen bike at the entrance of Willowbrook mall in October 2016 after jumping the border. He was arrested in a van a short time later. On Monday, March 5, he pleaded guilty and will be sentenced March 28. (Langley Times file photo)

4. Parkour course for kids offered by Langley City

Jesse Simpson said the movie version of Parkour, with death-defying leaps and scary near-misses, is nothing like the real thing. See more >

5. Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of Maple Ridge man

On Mar. 2, Deane Sahanovitch pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm in the death of Jonathen Patko. See more >

Jonathen Patko. (Submitted)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

VIDEO: Parkour course for kids offered by Langley City

Indoor training at Timms centre, outdoor at Penzer park

Twenty-three artists rally to help homeless Langley students

A famous Alberta painter returns home for an art event in aid of Langley School District Foundation.

NEXT UP: Team Canada’s young curlers take on Korea at world juniors Wednesday

A Langley curling team, fighting the flu bug, manages to hold on in a three-way tie for second.

Firefighters team up with Langley mayor for gala fundraiser

A new Langley Township event will raise funds for the ER.

TWU presents Bard in bellbottoms on Langley campus stage

While some Trinity students are on stage, others are displaying their talents at a Fort gallery.

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have Victoria on the ropes

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. wine ban lifted too soon, Alberta’s Jason Kenney says

Premier John Horgan’s anti-pipeline strategy ‘100 little ankle-biting efforts’

Going for gold: Canada aiming to top 16 medals won in Sochi

Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang

Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake hit outside of Victoria late Tuesday night

B.C teacher resigns, has teaching licence suspended after profanity-laced rant

Vancouver teacher told a student to “shut your teeth”

5 to start your day

New B-Lines rolled out in Metro Vancouver, manslaughter charges in death of Maple Ridge man and more

Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban

The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport

NAFTA: Why the U.S. wants a deal within weeks

It’s the U.S. argument that political events beyond the spring could make it harder to finish a deal and get final ratification votes

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    New B-Lines rolled out in Metro Vancouver, manslaughter charges in death of Maple Ridge man and more