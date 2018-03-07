5 to start your day

New B-Lines rolled out in Metro Vancouver, manslaughter charges in death of Maple Ridge man and more

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond announced four new B-Lines that will serve Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, the North Shore, Burnaby and the Tri-Cities. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

The four buses will span 11 communities and cost $17.2 million annually to operate. See more >

.@GregMooredotca says that living near a rapid transit network helps far flung Metro Vancouver residents save money by still being able to live in affordable communities without having a car. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) March 6, 2018

2. Officer taken to hospital after unmarked cop car collides with semi in Surrey

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said police are investigating, but “we have a theory that the truck was wanting to make a right-hand turn down a road… so it’s safe to say that it appears the truck turned in front of the police car.” See more >

An unmarked police surveillance unit reportedly crashed into a semi truck that was making a wide right turn onto 146th Street at 64th Avenue in Surrey at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6. (Shane MacKichan photo)

3. Motorcycle thief who fled into Willowbrook mall pleads guilty

The mayhem started around 1 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2016 at the Aldergrove border crossing. See more >

Brent Charpentier ditched this stolen bike at the entrance of Willowbrook mall in October 2016 after jumping the border. He was arrested in a van a short time later. On Monday, March 5, he pleaded guilty and will be sentenced March 28. (Langley Times file photo)

4. Parkour course for kids offered by Langley City

Jesse Simpson said the movie version of Parkour, with death-defying leaps and scary near-misses, is nothing like the real thing. See more >

5. Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of Maple Ridge man

On Mar. 2, Deane Sahanovitch pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm in the death of Jonathen Patko. See more >

Jonathen Patko. (Submitted)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

