Three pedestrians were hit in Abbotsford Monday. (Vikki Hopes/Abby News)

5 to start your day

Heat records broken in the Lower Mainland, Surrey bans pet sales and more

1. Children, ages 2 and 5, and grandmother struck by car

The trio were struck by a Toyota Yaris on Ridgeview Drive just east of Townline Road at about 8:15 a.m. See more >

2. Lower Mainland hits record high spring temps

White Rock was the warmest place in the region at 21.7 degrees, beating out a record of 18.3 degrees set in 1965. See more >

3. Surrey council approves ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

A staff report notes that there are currently 22 licensed pet retail locations in the City of Surrey. See more >

No more pet stores in Surrey. (Wikimedia Commons)

4. Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools practise keeping students safe

In Canada, there have been 15 shootings at schools and post secondary institutions since 1975. See more >

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows practiced a lockdown. (Michael Hall/Maple Ridge News)

5. Hells Angel fires lawyer in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack Monday

Neil ‘Nitro’ Cantrill charged with two others with extortion, kidnapping for alleged incident in Hope. See more >

. Full-patch Hells Angels members pose for a photo at a gathering in Victoria on April 1, 2017. (Joel Tansey/Goldstream News Gazette)

Most Read