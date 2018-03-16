5 to start your day

Enver Creek school in Surrey. (Google Maps)

Abbotsford school district denies SOGI walkout claims, IIO BC probes Vancouver incident and more

Man sets himself on fire at McDonalds, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police said in a statement that officers tried to negotiate with the man, using “less lethal arwen rounds” while firefighters used a high pressure hose, but he “lit himself and parts of the restaurant on fire.” See more >

Student stabbed near Surrey’s Enver Creek Secondary

Surrey RCMP believe it was a “consensual, agreed upon fight” that was initiated on school grounds but actually occurred a short ways away. See more >

School district denies claim 100+ students walked out of SOGI presentation

Claims that more than 100 students walked out of a school presentation about sexuality and gender are “completely erroneous,” according to the Abbotsford School District’s spokesperson. See more >

Woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver in Whistler

In a statement, Joanna Harrington says she believes the driving instructor was “more focused on using his student to play games with other drivers than focusing on what he should have been focusing on.” See more >

B.C. Housing just wants to build, with or without Maple Ridge

The issue of shelters and housing for the homeless is still dividing the community and it’s exhausting, one homeless advocate says. See more >

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign
Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

City’s bid for $6 million to improve Fraser Highway denied

Abbotsford had hoped to use money on improvements to Fraser Highway

VIDEO: Streeter – Do you feel safe in your school?

In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Florida, the Langley Advance posed this question at KPU.

VIDEO: For the love of dogs: senior ladies dedicated LAPS volunteers

Donna Linke and Pauline Markle has been walking dogs at Langley’s shelter for two-plus decades

Man convicted last month for drugs and guns found guilty of another 10 charges

Corey Perkins of Abbotsford concludes second trial in less than a month

Abbotsford hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Demonstrators said they were outside the ‘injunction zone,’ and one chained herself to equipment

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Senior spent nearly a week in Fraser Valley hospital hallway

Congestion at Fraser Health continues to be a problem, despite long-term optimism from officials

