(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Kinder Morgan protests heat up, a horse rescued from a muddy field and more

1. Horse found stuck in muddy field rescued in Maple Ridge

George, a 15-year-old rescue himself, was found by Jeff Dulong at around 7 a.m. lying in the mud of his outdoor arena in the 21300 block of 128 Avenue. See more >

2. Georgia Viaduct to shut down for the JUNOs red carpet

The JUNOs, which will be hosted by Michael Buble, are scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at Rogers Arena. See more >

3. Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for Agassiz-based SAR team

The Spirit of Harrison boat has been used to save countless lives in one of the Lower Mainlands busiest lakes since it went into service 25 years ago. See more >

4. Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Sunday’s action comes after 28 protestors were arrested in Burnaby and ahead of a week of planned pipeline protests in Metro Vancouver. See more >

Anti-pipeline protestors blocked a tanker near Seattle Sunday. (Mosquito Fleet photo)

5. Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

The book quotes the opinion of historian John Lutz, who said “coal would not have been mined in the 1840s and 1850s (without indigenous workers), sawmills would have been unable to function in the 1860s and 1870s, and canneries would have had neither fishing fleet nor fish processors.” See more >

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

UPDATE: Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take quarter final BC Hockey Major Midget League series

First time in 11 years for team

First time in 11 years for team

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

LETTER: Municipal politicking heats up heading into fall election

A Langley letter writer believes former councillor Grant Ward is part of the problem, not solution.

G-Men wrap regular season with loss in Kelowna Saturday

Now, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants prepare for playoffs starting Friday in Victoria.

Colorado steals late victory from Langley lacrosse team

Next match up is against Cowtown during the Stealth country night March 31 at Langley Events Centre.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Georgia Viaduct to shut down for the JUNOs red carpet

Awards take place March 25 at Rogers Arena

A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

In a series of weekend tweets naming Mueller for the first time, Trump criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

B.C. starting teacher salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 lower than Ontario or Alberta says B.C. Teachers’ Federation president.

Few political staffers on Parliament Hill report sexual misconduct: survey

Sixty-five of the 266 survey respondents said they had personally experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment.

Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles

Nestled inside Canopy Growth Corp.’s sprawling marijuana facility outside Ottawa is a special laboratory

Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

The Commons committee plans on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

