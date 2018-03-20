5 to start your day

Some puppies need naming, a police-involved death in South Surrey and more

1. YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

The Vancouver International Airport has three brand-new golden retriever puppies ready to be trained in partnership with Pacific Assistance Dog Society.

2. ‘A perfect storm’: Gas prices could hit $1.60 by April, expert says

If you think 154.9 cents a litre at the gas pump is painful, one expert has some bad news: the price could go even higher in the next week.

Good thing that extra $5 a tonne carbon tax is still 2 weeks away. Otherwise, Sunday’s ⛽️ prices would be 156.9 cpl rather than the 154.9 you will be paying in #Vancouver tomorrow https://t.co/4z8TrCxglA — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) March 18, 2018

3. Man dies while being taken into custody in South Surrey neighbourhood

Surrey RCMP received multiple calls that a man was standing in the intersection of 10 Avenue and 161A Street, yelling and in distress, at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon (Mar. 19).

.@iiobc has deployed investigators to an incident in Surrey involving a male who died following interaction with police. https://t.co/2ezZE4diet — IIOBC (@iiobc) March 20, 2018

4. Officer looking for distracted drivers knocked down by truck trailer

The officer was said to be a member of the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) who was looking for drivers using cell phones on Fraser Highway at the 200 Street intersection.

5. Body of missing Australian woman found in Whistler lake

Bystanders called police at 7:30 p.m. after they discovered what they thought were human remains at the north end of Alpha Lake, the RCMP said Monday.

