5 to start your day

A serious crash in Langley, Surrey man wanted in connection to vicious assault and more

1. Serious crash in Langley closes Fraser Highway

Two people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries. See more >

2. Canada-wide warrant issued for Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man

A 25-year-old Surrey man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a “vicious” attack on an autistic man in Mississauga. See more >

N/R – Police Identify Suspect in Assault on Male with Autism – https://t.co/kTwndLOb01 pic.twitter.com/OK2PKnrcM4 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 21, 2018

3. Langley City hits up province for higher share of pot revenue

The City lobbied the B.C. government for half of the provincial share of the pot tax revenues to pay for the effects of legalization. See more >

4. Auditors couldn’t tell if Fraser Health executives bought booze on taxpayers’ dime

Administrators failed to produce hundreds of receipts for more than $22,000 in expenses claimed during Dr. Nigel Murray’s tenure as chief executive officer, according to a “confidential” report obtained by The News. See more >

5. RCMP warn public to stop pouring gas on fires after three incidents

The Squamish fire chief said that doing so could cause “excruciating burns and possible disfigurement.” See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.