5 to start your day

1. Rupert the Bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

The famous bunny stopped public appearances when the outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease was announced. See more >

2. RCMP investigate after more than one vehicle torched at Aldergrove home

Assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson said the department doesn’t usually investigate vehicle fires, but given that it is the second time that they have been called to the address recently, they consider the blaze suspicious. See more >

3. Former Pitt Meadows councillor sentenced to nine months for sexual assault

An additional three year probation will ban David Murray from Pitt Meadows except driving through, as well as no contact with the victim or her family, and counselling as directed by a probation officer. See more >

4. Second suspect wanted in attack on autistic man was alleged target in 2015 shooting

Parmvir (Parm) Chahil, 21, is now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for aggravated assault in relation to the attack that took place March 13 at the Square One bus terminal. See more >

5. Lower Mainland could see spring flurries

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning, forecasting showers, flurries and hail for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. See more >

Starbucks to unveil latest creation: crystal ball frappuccino

Puck set to drop on Giants post-season

Playoff hockey at Langley Events Centre March 27 and 29, including a nationally televised game

Three Giants named to second all-star team

Langley-based G-Men Bowen Byram, Ty Ronning, David Tendeck all recognized by WHL.

Two men charged in separate drug busts in Abbotsford

Items seized in one case include fentanyl, heroin and $6,000

VIDEO: RCMP investigate after more than one vehicle torched at Aldergrove home

Neighbours are getting worried after second arson in a month

Second suspect wanted in attack on autistic man was alleged target in 2015 shooting

Parmvir Chahil lived next door in Abbotsford to victim Ping Shun Ao, killed by stray bullet

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Travellers urged to be careful after Coquitlam travel agency has licence revoked

Regulating body shut down Kimiya Travel Ltd. on Friday

Lower Mainland could see spring flurries

Snow expected at higher elevations

Heavy ice off Canada coast strands pod of dolphins, fixating small town

The small Newfoundland community, Heart’s Delight, is fixated on plight of trapped dolphins

Foreign election interference a reality, says Trudeau after Putin re-election

Trudeau said the heavy use of social media and interference by foreign actors are the new reality in elections.

Canadians joining #DeleteFacebook amid fears of electoral meddling

Privacy experts say numerous Canadians are taking to other social media platforms to join in on the #DeleteFacebook hashtag

Schools close as spring snow storm tracks toward Maritime provinces

Schools are closing across the Maritime provinces as a spring snow storm tracks towards the region.

Son of late Canadian professor fights for mother’s release from Iran

Mehran Seyed-Emami’s father, an Iranian-Canadian professor, died in an Iranian jail after being accused of spying.

