Former VPD Const. Jim Fisher receives an award for his work. He has pleaded guilty to three sex-related charges. (Black Press files)

5 to start your day

Ex-Vancouver cop pleads guilty to sex crimes, plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax

1. Former Vancouver police detective pleads guilty to three sex-related offences

James Fisher, who specialized in investigating child exploitation, has pleaded guilty to three sex-related charges, including two that involve a minor. See more >

2. Life after stroke: My father’s journey has new hope thanks to Surrey clinic

My jaw dropped and my eyes filled with tears on Wednesday as I learned he had walked across the room, with support from the physiotherapists. See more >

Reporter Amy Reid’s father George during a tough moment in physiotherapy on Monday, March 19 at the NeuroMotion clinic. (Photo: Amy Reid)

3. Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

On Jan. 27, an Abbotsford woman found a note glued inside a walnut shell from a bulk bag she had recently purchased, according to Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police. See more >

4. Two incidents of ‘sexual touching’ reported at UFV

Abbotsford Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect of two incidents of sexual touching that occurred at University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) in Abbotsford. See more >

5. Man, 69, injured in single vehicle crash in Aldergrove

A 69-year-old Langley man has been airlifted to hospital after a collision in the 6200 block of 256 Street. See more >

Just Posted

Summer road closure could cost Driediger Farms $500K

Rail crossing upgrades require closure of 72 Avenue during the Langley farm’s busiest season

Feline reunion a decade in the making

Langley Animal Protection Society staff were overjoyed to reunite a cat and owner after 10 years.

Two incidents of ‘sexual touching’ reported at UFV

Police ask for help to identify suspect in assaults at Abbotsford campus

Thefts force shutdown of Maple Discovery Gardens in Langley

Nonprofit community garden suffered $15,000 in losses over three months

WATCH: Elderly Langley man airlifted after Aldergrove crash

A collision in the 6200-block of 256th Street Wednesday morning send a lone driver to hospital.

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

A Matter of Confidence: How Christy Clark took a tumble while John Horgan was handed the house

Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman chronicle the province’s ‘bizarre journey’ in new book

Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Robin Carey, 13, was a standout softball and baseball player, twice representing Team Canada

Supreme Court vindicates B.C. doctor who medicated dying woman against her son’s wishes

Health Professions Review Board’s decision deemed transparent and justifiable

Retirees, out-of-province residents calling B.C. ‘speculator tax’ unfair

Kris Smith says he may be forced to sell due to B.C.’s new speculation tax.

China’s defunct space lab hurtling toward Earth for re-entry

China’s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sometime in the coming days

Milan and Turin join forces for 2026 Olympic bid

The Italian Olympic Committee sent a letter of intent to the IOC stating its plans of combining Milan and Turin to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Federal campaigns have educated millions of youths about dangers of pot: minister

Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor says the federal government has reached millions of young Canadians

