5 to start your day

Ex-Vancouver cop pleads guilty to sex crimes, plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax

Former VPD Const. Jim Fisher receives an award for his work. He has pleaded guilty to three sex-related charges. (Black Press files)

1. Former Vancouver police detective pleads guilty to three sex-related offences

James Fisher, who specialized in investigating child exploitation, has pleaded guilty to three sex-related charges, including two that involve a minor. See more >

2. Life after stroke: My father’s journey has new hope thanks to Surrey clinic

My jaw dropped and my eyes filled with tears on Wednesday as I learned he had walked across the room, with support from the physiotherapists. See more >

Reporter Amy Reid’s father George during a tough moment in physiotherapy on Monday, March 19 at the NeuroMotion clinic. (Photo: Amy Reid)

3. Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

On Jan. 27, an Abbotsford woman found a note glued inside a walnut shell from a bulk bag she had recently purchased, according to Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police. See more >

4. Two incidents of ‘sexual touching’ reported at UFV

Abbotsford Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect of two incidents of sexual touching that occurred at University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) in Abbotsford. See more >

5. Man, 69, injured in single vehicle crash in Aldergrove

A 69-year-old Langley man has been airlifted to hospital after a collision in the 6200 block of 256 Street. See more >

