5 to start your day

1. IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking into an incident Friday afternoon in Chilliwack, where an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road. See more >

2. Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building Great Wolf Lodge in South Surrey

The $150-million, 400-room hotel and water park was first publicly mentioned during Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner’s state-of-the-city address in May. See more >

3. Egg scramble at historic Fort Langley

There were dozen of small children waiting for the bell at historic Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, scene of an “egg scramble” that saw staff at the heritage site lay down a tarp with a giant map of B.C., then sprinkle it with chocolate Easter eggs. See more >

4. Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

Drivers in the Lower Mainland are facing fuel costs of up to 155.9 at some gas bars. See more >

5. Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

A vehicle had been left on the car deck of a 9 p.m. sailing Thursday from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and ferry staff were unable to locate the owner on board, once the ship docked at Tsawwassen. See more >

Just Posted

VIDEO: B.C. Farm museum reopens in Fort Langley

Classic farm history displays return with some hi-tech additions

Joy in the faces of young girls gifted school supplies from Langley teens

Walnut Grove Secondary’s Leo Club collected helping educate kids in Guatemala.

VIDEO: Egg scramble at historic Fort Langley

Kids, Easter and chocolate eggs

Zoo cancels Easter rabbit hands-on experience because of disease

Biosecurity measures in place include quarantining Zoo rabbits

Growing demand for cancer drivers service in Lower Mainland

New service was created when cancer society cancelled program to get patients to appointments

VIDEO: Giving a little makes a big difference in Langley

Firefighters volunteer with Canadian Cancer Society to raise money and awareness for the disease.

Volken addiction treatment centre in B.C. turns ‘takers into givers’

Philanthropist opens up about motivations for opening a Surrey recovery academy amid opioid crisis

China space station mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

Tiangong 1’s re-entry was ‘mostly successful’

5 to start your day

Police watchdog investigating in Chilliwack, no new water park for South Surrey and more

Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

She had fought for an end to racism in South Africa along with then husband Nelson Mandela

Trump says deal for young immigrants is ‘NO MORE’

U.S. president said Mexico must ‘stop the big drug and people flows’

Hudson’s Bay Co. says Saks Fifth Avenue stores affected by data breach

Some customer payment card information may have been stolen from shoppers

Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Most Read

