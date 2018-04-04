5 to start your day

Richmond RCMP are looking for the man who allegedly stole a delivery from a Richmond doorstep. (Submitted)

1. Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Police say they’re investigating after a package was stolen from a Richmond doorstep less than an hour after it was delivered on Monday. See more >

2. Tourist pleading to public after camera, memory card stolen during Alberta, B.C. trip

North Vancouver RCMP said the woman and her friend were at the North Vancouver Lonsdale Quay on Monday, March 2, when an alleged thief stole her V20 Leica camera from her travel bag. See more >

Korean tourist and friend hoping someone gives back her camera (RCMP handout)

3. Metro directors want to re-open “retirement allowance” debate

The retirement allowance has generated considerable criticism since it was adopted at the end of the March 23 meeting of Metro directors (debate of proposal begins at 32:23 in video below). See more >

4. Hepner ‘disappointed, but pragmatic’ about decision to repair South Surrey overpass

Ministry officials confirmed last week that repairs to the overpass – damaged in December when it was struck by an over-height commercial vehicle – are expected to cost around $1.2 million. See more >

5. First-ever youth homeless count kicks off in Metro Vancouver today

Youth were the only demographic to see a decrease in the 2017 Homeless Count in Metro Vancouver, which happens every three years. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

