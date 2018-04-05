5 to start your day

An Aldergrove woman is sexually assaulted, transit police get a 10% pay hike and more

1. Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted

A woman was grabbed from behind as she put out her trash around 9:30 p.m., April 3. She was taken back into her home and sexually assaulted by an unknown man. See more >

2. Transit police get 10% pay hike

The deal aims to bring their wages up to municipal police levels, arbitrator Stan Lanyon wrote in a decision earlier this year. See more >

3. Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond. See more >

4. Alberta beekeepers boycott B.C. blueberries

Beekeepers are refusing to rent their colonies to B.C. blueberry farms this year, in a decision that could cost the Fraser Valley-based industry millions of dollars. See more >

According to Cloverdale’s John Gibeau, who has more than 50 years experience as a beekeeper, the refusal of just three Albertan beekeepers, representing 6,000 colonies, to send their bees to B.C. blueberry farms could potentially cost the industry $12 million to $15 million. (Josephine Amalie Paysen / Unsplash)

5. Surrey teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

Found guilty of professional misconduct, Mykola Misiak suspended for two weeks for racist remark, angry behaviour. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. beavers and ducks share some weeds

Just Posted

Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect forced way into victim’s home

LEPS, Langley Township mark Earth Month with eco-friendly events

Arbour Day, Clean-Up Day happening last two weekends in April

Court rules against buyers of troubled Murrayville House condo project

Orders receiver to “disclaim” pre-sales agreements, but original buyers will have first refusal

VIDEO: Body found behind Langley housing complex

Residents discover deceased middle-aged man in laneway

Game over for Giants

Superior special teams help Royals end Vancouver’s season

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Nelson couple’s holiday turns to nightmare

‘Their disregard for passenger safety was unconscionable’

5 to start your day

An Aldergrove woman is sexually assaulted, transit police get a 10% pay hike and more

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Crews extinguish boat fire at Vancouver marina

60’ boat caught fire early Thursday morning

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Vancouver Island group cancels annual rabbit show because of deadly virus

A disease that is deadly to rabbits has prompted the Vancouver Island Rabbit Breeders Association to cancel its annual show

A giant feat: Canadian marathoner with dwarfism conquers Boston, life

John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn’t stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlon.

B.C. teen swimmer picks up gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games

Teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck picks up gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games

Most Read