5 to start your day

1. Police say man broke into Surrey home, sexually assaults youth
RCMP say it happened at about 4 a.m. in the 10700 block of 132A Street. They say the man ran out the back door after being confronted by another resident of the house. See more >
2. Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks
It was a storybook ending for a pair of Vancouver hockey legends. Daniel Sedin had the game-winning goal, off an assist from twin brother Henrik, catapulting the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes. See more >
3. Delta non-profits ask government to rethink payroll tax
“We are not large corporations… We are community oriented groups united by our love for Delta and our desire to make our community a better place.” See more >
4. 1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight
For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle in either the morning or mid-afternoon Monday to Friday. See more >
5. Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones
Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones. See more >
