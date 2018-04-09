5 to start your day

1. Giants hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

“I identify very closely with what they’re going through and I can’t imagine if that’d been a call about our bus, how devastating that would be,” said Lighthouse Church pastor Danny Stebeck. See more >

2. Langley hockey moms organize jersey day to honour Humboldt crash victims

People are being asked to social media their photos in jerseys and her group is coming up with a hashtag. See more >

3. B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

The company said it would speak with stakeholders before making a decision by May 31, “rather than risking billions of dollars on an outcome that is outside of our control.” See more >

4. 101st anniversary of Vimy Ridge commemorated in Cloverdale ceremony

On April 9, 1917, the four Canadian army divisions fought as a unified force for the first time, accomplishing what was thought impossible by the British and French forces – they captured the heavily fortified Vimy Ridge, 175 km north of Paris, France. See more >

5. Coquihalla Grade 5 class have a new pet bear

He could have been Pingu, Yogi, Blackberry or Bob, but the Grade 5 class at Coquihalla Elementary School decided S’more was a better fit for the name of their newly adopted 35-kilogram rescued black bear. See more >

A Grade 5 class at Coquihalla Elementary School have a different kind of class pet, a rescue bear. After a recent class vote, the young bear has been named S’more and students are eagerly awaiting more information about him once he emerges from hibernation. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

