Errol Povah holds up his sign in front of B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

5 to start your day

Judge asks for criminal charges for pipeline protestors, pastor facing child porn charges and more

1. Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

“These are matters of public importance in which the attorney general ought to intervene and take over. They ought not to be left in the hands of Trans Mountain.” See more >

2. Chilliwack pastor facing child pornography charges

The 58-year-old faces one count each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography from May 1, 2010. He also faces the same charges with an offence date of March 17, 2015. See more >

3. Abbotsford Tulip Festival opens, but colour still to come

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is now open, although green is still the dominant colour at the North Parallel Road site. See more >

4. Horse succumbs after hours in east Maple Ridge well

After struggling to get out of the brick well, the horse had injured his hind legs too much that tissue and muscle were just falling away from the bone and tendons. See more >

Mozart the horse. (File)

5. Two dead in Surrey house fire where ‘medical marijuana licence in effect,’ officials say

Two men in Surrey have died as a result of a house fire in Tynehead early Monday morning. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check

Just Posted

Wanted: volunteers for CN station in historic Fort Langley

Langley Heritage Society calls for helpers at notable tourist attraction

VIDEO: Langley father and son help another family fight cancer

Money raised to help parents of 9-month-old boy cope with costs

VIDEO: Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

Langley Animal Protection Society is hosting its fifth annual Kitten Roundup event this weekend.

Police issue portrait of armed suspect who surprised homeowner

Have you seen this man?

Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

By-donation shredding brought in $125 an hour after expenses

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check

Facebook CEO admits the personal information of more than 87 million people was used

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

5 to start your day

Judge asks for criminal charges for pipeline protestors, pastor facing child porn charges and more

Vancouver man killed in single-vehicle crash

Police are investigating after the car went into a wooded area

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Most Read