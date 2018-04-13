5 to start your day

Maple Ridge Mounties investigate fatal crash, Surrey boy battling cancer needs blood donors and more

1. Driver charged in 2016 crash that killed teen girl misses court date again

A Langley man charged in relation to a 2016 fatal crash in Mission that killed a teenage Langley girl has failed to show up in court for the second time. See more >

2. RCMP investigating possible fatal in pedestrian crash

Maple Ridge Mounties have shut down a stretch of Lougheed Highway and a Coroner is reportedly on scene. See more >

3. Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

“This is a set-back for nurses who give and give until they cannot give anymore,” BCNU acting president Chistine Sorenson said Thursday. See more >

4. Surrey boy’s painful cancer fight inspires call for blood donors

After being been diagnosed with a certain type of hypodiploid acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the family was told there are less than 10 children with the disease across Canada. See more >

5. Vancouver Canuck’s Bo Horvat to represent Team Canada in world championships

Forward Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby were all selected. See more >

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Just Posted

First-of-its-kind cat shelter opens in Langley-Aldergrove

“ISOasis” Cat Intake and Isolation Facility has been major undertaking for the non-profit organization

Driver charged in 2016 crash that killed teen girl misses court date again

Lidia Ramos, 15, of Langley died in collision on Burma Road in Mission

Province may name mountains after fallen Fraser Valley soldiers

Peaks near Harrison Lake may be named for soldiers from Langley, Surrey and Abbotsford

VIDEO: Trio returns to ‘jazz it up’ at Langley music school

Local jazz alumnus plays concert at Langley Community Music School.

No leads in Aldergrove sex assault

Police haven’t recovered stolen bed sheets or purse

Langley cat centre opens just in time for kitten season

An opening ceremony is underway for a new feline intake facility at Aldergrove’s animal shelter.

Sister reflects on life of brother, Humboldt Broncos head coach

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

Police seek information on fatal 2017 crash in Abbotsford

Police say first responders saw on-lookers recording video at scene of deadly crash

B.C. groups form coalition with ‘Scrap the Speculation Tax’ campaign

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

B.C.-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Helen Jennens is supporting a MP’s calls for the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against the manufacturers of opioids

Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

Trudeau will aim to advance Canada’s position on North American free trade talks when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

