5 to start your day

Man facing 31 charges after Surrey arrest, man who threatened to shoot up UFV released on bail

1. Man facing 31 charges after Surrey arrest

“The suspect has occupied the number one spot on Richmond RCMP’s most wanted list for well over a year,” notes an RCMP release, “and was second most wanted person on the BAITCar/Integrated Municipal Police Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) Top Ten.” See more >

2. BNSF offers to discuss railway’s debris-clearing ‘practices’

Nearby residents claimed that the railway had dumped debris including mud, boulders and trees onto the Semiahmoo foreshore. See more >

A BNSF train rolls north along the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s waterfront tracks Jan. 30, past one of the slides that reader Erik Seiz photographed that same day. (Erik Seiz photo)

3. Chilliwack man who threatened to shoot up UFV released on bail

A former University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) student who allegedly threatened to “get a gun and shoot up a classroom” also made a list of 10 historic mass shootings across North America. See more >

4. Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence

People seriously behind on their child and spousal support payments could now have their driver’s licences taken away. See more >

JUST IN: #BC govt introducing legislation to allow @icbc to cancel the driver's licence of people not keeping up with child or spousal support. This applies immediately for those with > $3,000 in missed payments. @BlackPressMedia #bcpoli — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) April 17, 2018

5. Yale First Nation to build tiny homes for sale and rent

The idea is to build a dozen 280-square-foot homes on the Nation’s land about 10 minutes outside of Hope along Highway 7, for rent at affordable rates to any members of the community. See more >