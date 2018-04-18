5 to start your day

1. Man facing 31 charges after Surrey arrest

“The suspect has occupied the number one spot on Richmond RCMP’s most wanted list for well over a year,” notes an RCMP release, “and was second most wanted person on the BAITCar/Integrated Municipal Police Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) Top Ten.” See more >

2. BNSF offers to discuss railway’s debris-clearing ‘practices’

Nearby residents claimed that the railway had dumped debris including mud, boulders and trees onto the Semiahmoo foreshore. See more >

A BNSF train rolls north along the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s waterfront tracks Jan. 30, past one of the slides that reader Erik Seiz photographed that same day. (Erik Seiz photo)

3. Chilliwack man who threatened to shoot up UFV released on bail

A former University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) student who allegedly threatened to “get a gun and shoot up a classroom” also made a list of 10 historic mass shootings across North America. See more >

4. Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence

People seriously behind on their child and spousal support payments could now have their driver’s licences taken away. See more >

5. Yale First Nation to build tiny homes for sale and rent

The idea is to build a dozen 280-square-foot homes on the Nation’s land about 10 minutes outside of Hope along Highway 7, for rent at affordable rates to any members of the community. See more >

The Yale First Nation housing team are housing intern Talon Coghill, left, housing manager Crystal Sedore and housing intern Austin Heino. The latest housing project is a dozen tiny homes, which will be rented out to the community, as an economic development project for the Nation. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Season two opens for Langley racing rookie

Andrew Dobbie feels it’s safer driving on the track than in morning commute.

Langley hospital gala sells out weeks ahead

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s vintage Vegas fundraiser is all filled up.

‘She would have gone to the gym every day if she could have’

25th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational runs this weekend at Langley Events Centre

Man who allegedly rammed police car has been sentenced

Ty Burgess fled from Abbotsford and was arrested after standoff in Chilliwack

Bingo move from Langley Township to Langley City given the go-ahead

Township replaces lost gaming revenue from bingo hall and mini-casino used to fund homeless shelter

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Delta man could face impaired driving charges after Stanley Park crash

20-year-old hit two cars at early Wednesday morning

B.C.’s Family Day officially moves to third Monday in February

Move brings B.C. in line with the rest of Canada

Flood funding assistance available

Disaster financial assistance applications being accepted until July

Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines

Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

A spokesman for refiners in Western Canada says any move to shut off the flow of refined fuel to B.C. could negatively affect refineries in the Edmonton area

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in England

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate as economic growth moderates

The central bank kept its rate at 1.25 per cent Wednesday

