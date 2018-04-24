5 to start your day

A Surrey third-grader comes out at SOGI rally, police provide criminal profile of Marrisa Shen’s killer and more

Michael Boyd, 9, holds up a sign supporting SOGI123 in B.C. Schools. The Surrey boy came out as transgender to his family six years ago. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. Surrey third-grader comes out to offer face for pro-SOGI rally

Michael told his grandmother that “I want to say it,” offering to give his name and come out publicly to give a face to the movement that’s helped him avoid bullying at Walnut Road Elementary. See more >

2. Hundreds attend Surrey vigil for Indian girl allegedly raped, killed

The purpose of the vigil was to “demand justice for Asifa Bano, an eight-year-old who was brutally raped, tortured and murdered in Kathua Village in India.” See more >

3. Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said $17 million has already been collected from owners of almost 8,500 properties that were determined to be vacant or under utilized for at least six months of the year. See more >

4. Fatal crash in Langley

Langley RCMP is currently on the scene of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Aldergrove. See more >

5. Police release criminal profile of suspect in Burnaby teen’s murder

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, criminal profilers believe that the suspect may have lived near Central Park on July 18, the date of Marrisa’s death. See more >

