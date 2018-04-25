5 to start your day

Police take down knife-wielding man, Port Mann Bridge closed Tuesday night and more

1. Knife-wielding man pepper sprayed, shot with plastic bullets in police takedown

A man believed to be high on drugs was pepper sprayed, shot with plastic bullets and eventually arrested after slashing a truck’s tire in Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon, police say. See more >

2. 300 rabbits vaccinated in South Surrey

Four veterinarians and a group of volunteers set up an assembly line of rapid fire vaccinations at Urban Safari Rescue Society on 176 Street, catching, passing and vaccinating approximately 300 football-sized rabbits within a couple of hours. See more >

Dr. Dilbag Rana injects a rabbit while Dan Watson holds the animal Tuesday. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

3. B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

In its latest report, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) states that the living wage varies between $16.51 for those in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver. See more >

4. Person in custody after Mounties closed Port Mann Bridge

RCMP say the ordeal ended with one person being taken into custody and that no one was hurt. See more >

5. After 10 years, inquest to be held into shooting death of Mission woman

Lisa Dudley was left to die for four days before police found her. See more >

Guthrie McKay and Lisa Dudley were shot in their Mission home in September 2008.(Black Press files)

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Appeal filed in Langley condo case

Lawyer for buyers seeks a court order preventing cancellation of purchase contracts

PHOTOS: Grieving Langley widow, with teen boy, shares a story of angels

Walnut Grove’s Rick Rozdeba’s hospice story evoked tears and brought the crowd to its feet.

‘Bad Ass’ Barry McQuarrie sentenced to 14 years

McQuarrie shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Langley’s L.J. Tidball debuts and wins in Mexican Nations Cup

As one of four Canadian riders, a local show park owner helped secure the country’s victory.

Langley foot race blends love of running and animals

Cat mom and long-time shelter volunteer speaks to excitement for Sunday run.

Police release criminal profile of suspect in Burnaby teen’s murder

Marrisa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last summer

Man charged in 1996 sex assault of New Westminster senior dies

James Gray was charged with a litany of assault-related offences against 79-year-old

Issues split Trump and Macron, handshakes and kisses aside

Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron professed a sunny, best-friends relationship

How hospitals prepare for mass-casualty incidents

Code Orange alerts explained following the Toronto van attack

Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator

A jury of seven men and five women are to decide actor Bill Cosby’s fate

Memorial to victims of Toronto van attack continues to grow

The subway station where a van was used to run down pedestrians has reopened in Toronto

Small aircraft touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

‘Distraught’ person led to Port Mann Bridge closure, police say

RCMP say the person was ‘safely apprehended’ and taken to hospital

