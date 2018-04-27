5 to start your day

1. Police probe suspicous death, vehicle fire in South Surrey

Unconfirmed reports suggest the person was shot, but police said the investigation remains in its early stages. See more >

2. Deadline passes, but Lower Mainland daycares not opting in

“I want to opt in. Give me some more information. Calm my fears,” says one daycare operator. See more >

3. 78 farmworkers displaced after Abbotsford farm fire

Five fire crews responded to the blaze, which belched smoke over Highway 1 but didn’t significantly impact traffic. Crews were able to knock down the flames fairly quickly upon arriving. See more >

4. Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

Zhi Ping Guo was ordered to pay $36,417.68 for mushrooms surreptitiously loaded into his van from a Langley warehouse. See more >

5. Airport-sponsored puppies attend first day of training

Wilbur, Orville and Amelia are studying to be the best assistance dogs they can be. See more >