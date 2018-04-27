5 to start your day

Police probe suspicious death in Surrey, Abbotsford barn fire displaces 78 workers and more

1. Police probe suspicous death, vehicle fire in South Surrey

Unconfirmed reports suggest the person was shot, but police said the investigation remains in its early stages. See more >

2. Deadline passes, but Lower Mainland daycares not opting in

“I want to opt in. Give me some more information. Calm my fears,” says one daycare operator. See more >

3. 78 farmworkers displaced after Abbotsford farm fire

Five fire crews responded to the blaze, which belched smoke over Highway 1 but didn’t significantly impact traffic. Crews were able to knock down the flames fairly quickly upon arriving. See more >

4. Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

Zhi Ping Guo was ordered to pay $36,417.68 for mushrooms surreptitiously loaded into his van from a Langley warehouse. See more >

5. Airport-sponsored puppies attend first day of training

Wilbur, Orville and Amelia are studying to be the best assistance dogs they can be. See more >

Just Posted

Retired Colorado police chief talks pot

A leading authority on the legalization of marijuana in Colorado was in Langley recently

BC Housing will hold second info session about Quality Inn

No firm date set but need to house Langley’s homeless grows, says BC Housing

House fire in Aldergrove

Flames shooting out what appears to be the chimney

Langleys seventh ‘rattiest’ municipality in B.C.

There are a number of ways to reduce risk of infestation says rodent removal expert

Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

A court has fined a man who made off with thousands worth of mushrooms

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Servers used by Islamic State propaganda sites seized in Canada

Europe and U.S. also part of two-day operation aimed at tracking down radicals

Cosby could spend rest of life in prison

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life

Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

