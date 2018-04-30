5 to start your day

RCMP detonate ‘suspicious’ package in Surrey, gas prices keep rising and more

1. Surrey RCMP destroy ‘suspicious package’

According to a release, officers found the package inside a vehicle near King George Boulevard and 102nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on April 28. See more >

2. Blaze breaks out in basement of Abbotsford home

When crews from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service arrived, flames were shooting out of the basement and quickly spreading to the rest of the house. See more >

3. Gas prices keep rising

Gas prices continued to climb Monday morning, with some Langley gas stations charging as much as $1.61.9 a litre, an all-time high. See more >

4. Transit Police cruiser involved in Surrey crash

At least one person was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the freelancer. See more >

5. Stabbing sends man to Abbotsford hospital with serious injuries

A 38-year-old man is in hospital after being found early Sunday morning with puncture wounds in the driveway of a home where another stabbing occurred last fall. See more >

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Gas prices keep rising

Langley outlets selling for as much as $161.9/litre

Top teens shortlisted for Langley SASSYs

Judge described student finalists as ‘amazing’ and their accomplishments as ‘mind-boggling.’

Call for cars, attendees to join Vanguard Secondary grad fundraiser

Cars and Crafts happens May 12 at school on 244 Street

VIDEO: Record participation at Fort Langley’s Furry Tails Foot Race

Annual fundraiser for Langley Animal Protection Society smashing success, despite rain

VIDEO: Soggy day didn’t keep families away from popular fish release in Langley

Nicomekl Enhancement Society open house draws roughly 655 people

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Trump gives thumbs-down to White House Correspondent’s Dinner comic

For the second straight year Trump skipped the event with the White House Press Corps.

South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at border

South Korea said it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the tense border with North Korea.

‘In Toronto … we don’t run away:’ thousands mourn van attack victims at vigil

Politicians and religious leaders joined mourners in Toronto to remember those killed and injured

RCMP say three boys killed in Manitoba by alleged drunk driver

A 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were hit by a vehicle with five people in it around 10:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Ottawa claims price on carbon could cut 90 million tonnes of emissions by 2022

An Environment Canada analysis says the federal government’s carbon pricing plan will eliminate as much as 90 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2022.

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

