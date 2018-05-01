5 to start your day

TransLink defends spike in light-rail, SkyTrain costs, Surrey gets 855 more K-12 spaces and more

1. TransLink defends huge spike in cost of SkyTrain, light-rail projects

Costs for Surrey light rail and the Millennium Line Broadway extension have gone up nearly $1 billion. See more >

“inflation has affected the projects cost… the longer we wait the more it will cost,” @TransLink CEO kevin Desmond says. Says is not an “I told you so” for people who voted no in 2015 plebiscite. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) April 30, 2018

2. Citizen’s arrest leads to capture of Delta break-and-enter suspect

The driver of a U-Haul alledgedly attempted to steal another vehicle after a crash on 56th Street. See more >

3. Premier announces $64-million boost to school building in Surrey

The three projects announced Monday will add 855 new K-12 spaces in Surrey. See more >

Premier John Horgan, with education minister Rob Fleming (at left) announces an almost $64 million boost to school funding in Surrey, at South Surrey’s Sunnyside Elementary. (Alex Browne/Peace Arch News)

4. Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle, 48, had been facing 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault, but they were stayed April 26 in Abbotsford provincial court. See more >

Abbotsford resident Brian Carlisle, 48, was charged last year with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault. Those charges have now been stayed.(File photo)

5. Chicken farmer’s fatal hit-and-run charge could be dropped due to delay

Kerry Froese is charged with one count of failing to stop at an accident scene involving death after Ronald James Scott, 61, who was killed on Jan. 29, 2015 after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle southbound in the 2000 block of Mt. Lehman Road. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.