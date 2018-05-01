TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond at a transit announcement in early 2018. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

TransLink defends spike in light-rail, SkyTrain costs, Surrey gets 855 more K-12 spaces and more

1. TransLink defends huge spike in cost of SkyTrain, light-rail projects

Costs for Surrey light rail and the Millennium Line Broadway extension have gone up nearly $1 billion. See more >

2. Citizen’s arrest leads to capture of Delta break-and-enter suspect

The driver of a U-Haul alledgedly attempted to steal another vehicle after a crash on 56th Street. See more >

3. Premier announces $64-million boost to school building in Surrey

The three projects announced Monday will add 855 new K-12 spaces in Surrey. See more >

Premier John Horgan, with education minister Rob Fleming (at left) announces an almost $64 million boost to school funding in Surrey, at South Surrey’s Sunnyside Elementary. (Alex Browne/Peace Arch News)

4. Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle, 48, had been facing 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault, but they were stayed April 26 in Abbotsford provincial court. See more >

Abbotsford resident Brian Carlisle, 48, was charged last year with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault. Those charges have now been stayed.(File photo)

5. Chicken farmer’s fatal hit-and-run charge could be dropped due to delay

Kerry Froese is charged with one count of failing to stop at an accident scene involving death after Ronald James Scott, 61, who was killed on Jan. 29, 2015 after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle southbound in the 2000 block of Mt. Lehman Road. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

Just Posted

Major crash on Hwy. 1 westbound

Vehicles have been cleared, but congestion is severe

Langley kids concert a highlight of music school open house

Langley Community Music School is hosting one of its traditional spring events this Saturday, May 5.

Don’t honk. It’s just some geese crossing the road

A neighbour escorted two geese and their goslings across a busy Langley thoroughfare.

Langley foodie author pens recipe book with twist

Angie Quaale’s new book is part food creation, part tour guide, and 100 per cent Fraser Valley-based.

Celebrating Youth Week in the Langleys

Lots to do for youth in the City and Township

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

5 to start your day

TransLink defends spike in light-rail, SkyTrain costs, Surrey gets 855 more K-12 spaces and more

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

PM sells Trans Mountain pipeline as Amazon announces expansion in Vancouver

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted the expansion of retail giant Amazon’s technology hub in Vancouver on Monday as he used the region’s record-high gas prices to continue selling the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Toronto mayor considering permanent memorial to van attack victims

After four days of painstaking “scientific” efforts to identify the victims of a horrific attack in Toronto, authorities released names on Friday

US May Day immigration protests target Trump, fall elections

The Donald Trump era has been everything that immigrant rights’ groups feared, but they’re taking to the streets again

Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘SpongeBob’ musical lead Tony nods

Best new musical category is filled by “The Band’s Visit,” ”Frozen,” ”Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

B.C. hot in lottery game

Winning tickets in Lotto 6/49 sold in eight provincial communities; big winner from Dawson Creek

Keep potent, boozy drinks out of young hands, experts urge

Concerns raised about limiting alcohol content, moving away from deceptive advertising and reducing sugar

Most Read