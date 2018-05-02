5 to start your day

Residents angry after tree home to peacocks cut down, B.C. youth develop app to assist in overdoses

1. ‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Law student Moira Aikenhead says prosecuting those who distribute intimate images of someone without his or her permission has focused largely on privacy violation, when it should be on gender-based violence. See more >

2. Surrey residents furious after tree home to peacocks illegally cut down

Surrey says homeowner may be facing $10,000 fine, but he says city’s inaction left him with no choice but to chop tree after his father slipped and fell on the birds’ feces. See more >

3. David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Homeowners in his Vancouver riding say that the “predatory” tax punishes the elderly. See more >

4. Convicted councillors should lose positions: Pitt Meadows council

“There’s a gap in the legislation that needs to be addressed,” said the mayor. “Currently, there is no authority under the B.C. Community Charter to allow a municipality to remove an elected official from office even if convicted of a criminal offense.” See more >

5. Chilliwack youth develop app to assist in overdose emergencies

OD Hero, available now for Android devices only, can walk anyone through an overdose situation or alcohol poisoning, even if they’re not in WiFi range. See more >

