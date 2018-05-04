5 to start your day

Nurses rally in Vancouver, IHIT identifies latest murder victim in Pitt Meadows and more

1. Nurses gather in Vancouver to demand the province to act

More than 150 nurses to gather outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursday to urge the provincial government to include nurses in recent mental health legislation. See more > 

2. Police investigating targeted shooting in Chilliwack

Three bullet holes could be seen in the house at 10168 Fairview on Thursday morning, one in a window, two in the frame. See more >

3. Watch out for fake $20 bills, Abbotsford police warn

Sgt. Judy Bird said fraudsters are creating fake bills by taping clear plastic “hologram” panels into computer-printed “bills” and passing them on to local businesses. See more >

4. Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

A passerby finding the body of a Delta man marks the fifth murder in about two weeks in Metro Vancouver. See more >

5. Cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

The province and the Union of B.C. Municipalities are set to discuss how they will share the increased fine revenue set to come in from upgrades to red-light cameras and electronic ticketing. See more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
