5 to start your day

Nurses rally in Vancouver, IHIT identifies latest murder victim in Pitt Meadows and more

1. Nurses gather in Vancouver to demand the province to act

More than 150 nurses to gather outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursday to urge the provincial government to include nurses in recent mental health legislation.

2. Police investigating targeted shooting in Chilliwack

Three bullet holes could be seen in the house at 10168 Fairview on Thursday morning, one in a window, two in the frame.

3. Watch out for fake $20 bills, Abbotsford police warn

Sgt. Judy Bird said fraudsters are creating fake bills by taping clear plastic "hologram" panels into computer-printed "bills" and passing them on to local businesses.

4. Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

A passerby finding the body of a Delta man marks the fifth murder in about two weeks in Metro Vancouver.

JUST IN: @IHIT says body of 42 y/o Ian Roberts of #DeltaBC was found in #PittMeadowsBC on April 30. Found by a passerby near the dike. Not believed to be a random attack. More to come. pic.twitter.com/l3VPMYAWCc — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) May 3, 2018

5. Cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

The province and the Union of B.C. Municipalities are set to discuss how they will share the increased fine revenue set to come in from upgrades to red-light cameras and electronic ticketing.

