5 to start your day

1. Early Sunday rollover closes of Highway 1 on Langley-Surrey border

The crash was in the eastbound lane, and a person was transported to hospital. See more >

2. Child taken to hospital after falling out window of Abbotsford home

A two-year-old boy was fortunate to not have been seriously hurt Sunday after falling out of a second-storey window. See more >

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital Sunday, but suffered only minor injuries after falling out of a second-storey window. (Kevin Macdonald photo)

3. Man seriously injured after Downtown Vancouver assault

A 30-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a late night assault in Vancouver’s Downtown Saturday night. See more >

4. Playground structure at Fairfield Island park destroyed by deliberately set fire

This fire is believed to be deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP. See more >

Honestly, this is so frustrating. Fire destroyed playground equipment at Emerald Park by Beverly Drive. This fire is believed to be deliberately set and is under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611. — Sharon Gaetz (@sharongaetz) May 5, 2018

5. Police respond to shooting in North Delta

Delta Police say two people were shot in what appears to be a targeted but not gang-related incident. See more >

