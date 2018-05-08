5 to start your day

IIO to probe Chilliwack incident, two hospitalized in South Surrey blaze and more

1. Police watchdog called in after Chilliwack woman injured during arrest

Chilliwack RCMP went to a home in the 9400 block of Paula Crescent Sunday afternoon following a complaint that a vehicle had been taken without consent. See more >

2. New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Surrey day spa chain

The events, said to have taken place between 2014 and this year, are under investigation by Surrey RCMP and the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit. See more >

3. Metro mayors to get new transit funding tool

TransLink is getting the authority it needs to levy development charges on new developments to finance expansion of transit services in Metro Vancouver. See more >

4. Two to hospital following blaze at South Surrey home

Crews from six firehalls were dispatched to the 14500-block of 17 Avenue – just west of the South Surrey Indoor Pool – at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. See more >

5. Lower Mainland kids take part in special flag-football tourney

May 5 marked the ninth year of Lions Pride, a flag-football tournament involving at-risk youth from the Lower Mainland. See more >

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

