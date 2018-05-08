TransLink is adding over 100,000 service hours as of Sept. 4. (Black Press files)

5 to start your day

IIO to probe Chilliwack incident, two hospitalized in South Surrey blaze and more

1. Police watchdog called in after Chilliwack woman injured during arrest

Chilliwack RCMP went to a home in the 9400 block of Paula Crescent Sunday afternoon following a complaint that a vehicle had been taken without consent. See more >

2. New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Surrey day spa chain

The events, said to have taken place between 2014 and this year, are under investigation by Surrey RCMP and the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit. See more >

3. Metro mayors to get new transit funding tool

TransLink is getting the authority it needs to levy development charges on new developments to finance expansion of transit services in Metro Vancouver. See more >

4. Two to hospital following blaze at South Surrey home

Crews from six firehalls were dispatched to the 14500-block of 17 Avenue – just west of the South Surrey Indoor Pool – at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. See more >

5. Lower Mainland kids take part in special flag-football tourney

May 5 marked the ninth year of Lions Pride, a flag-football tournament involving at-risk youth from the Lower Mainland. See more >

Just Posted

Council okays last Willoughby neighbourhood plan

Township councillors debated green roofs and grocery stores Monday night.

Apartment mailboxes target of break-ins in Langley City

While residents wait for owners to make repairs, mail is being held for pickup elsewhere

Fort Langley duo create new jazz and arts festival

Organizers are currently seeking volunteers and buskers for this new summer event.

VIDEO: The Circus comes to Aldergrove!

Great Benjamins Circus delights crowds at Aldergrove performances

VIDEO: Crash on Fraser Highway in Murrayville

Two vehicles collide, causing traffic tie-up

On Lions’ turf, Lower Mainland kids find outlet for energy at special flag-football tourney

Teams from Surrey, Abbotsford and elsewhere at event held Saturday at CFL team’s practice facility

Wildfire sparks near Merritt

As residents in Merritt deal with flooding issues a wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon

Possible shooting at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

A former Saanich mayor has reported possible gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo

Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Story of triumph for one Chilliwack youth

Youth treatment centre for substance use disorders is going to make a difference

