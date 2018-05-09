5 to start your day

Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital, Playland nights for adults return this summer and more

Police investigate a motorcycle crash on westbound off ramp of Highway 1 to Highway 17 (176th Street) at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

1. Third motorcycle crash in Surrey in four days

Constable Mike Halskov of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said the motorcylist “came upon a bunch of traffic” stopped at a light, hit the brakes, lost control and hit the pavement. See more >

2. Weapons seized at South Surrey border

Scott MacCallum Osborne is next due to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Feb. 14, 2019, in connection with 27 charges related to the smuggling, illegal importation and possession of firearms. See more >

3. Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older. See more >

It's official, PLAYLAND NIGHTS is returning this summer with SIX evenings of ADULT-ONLY fun and even more entertainment! Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/7mwdNz1ysL pic.twitter.com/wFKWtGiyhh — PNE/Playland (@PNE_Playland) May 8, 2018

4. Langley resident records people crawling under freight train

Kelly Frederick witnessed the moment when two young people crawled underneath one of the cars, less than 10 seconds before the train started moving again. See more >

5. Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Police said there were no signs of a physical break-in and it’s not clear how the man got into the apartment in the 30550-block of Cardinal Avenue. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.