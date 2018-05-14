File photo of Zsomber Toth with his mother Andrea Czegledi. File photo

5 to start your day

A Langley man loses his battle with brain injury, shots fired in Abbotsford and more

1. Langley man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

The 27-year-old Langley man died in hospital Sunday, May 6, with his mother, Andrea Czegledi at his side. See more >

2. Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled senior facing homelessness

“I have leads, but I have been tracking for two and a half months… and it is just absolutely horrendous out there,” she said. “I’ve been in a fit for weeks.” See more >

Kieris O’Neill is scared that by the end of May she and her dog will not have a place to call home, because there is nothing available to rent in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)

3. Teen rescued after falling into Coquitlam waterfall

A teenager is lucky to be okay after falling nearly 30 feet down Crystal Falls in Coquitlam on Sunday afternoon. See more >

4. Two early morning fires keep Surrey fire crews busy

Surrey firefighters battled two structures fires at the same time early Monday morning. See more >

5. Drive-by shooting in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police officers responded to a report of shots fired last night in the area of Bevan and Emerson. See more >

