5 to start your day

A shooting in Langley has killed one person. (Shane MacKichan photo)

1. Fatal shooting at gas station ambush in Langley

A man died in hospital after a gang-style shooting at the gas station at 232nd Street by Highway 1 Tuesday night. See more >

2. Richmond toddler in serious condition after falling from third-storey window

Police received several calls that a child had fallen from a condo window in the 12000 block of Phoenix Drive just before 12:30 p.m., Cpl. Dennis Hwang said. See more >

3. Province to seek injunction after Maple Ridge protesters ignore trespass notices

The injunction application comes after protesters ignored trespass notices and remained on site Monday. See more >

Maple Ridge residents Alison Edgar and Jessica Flynn at a protest camp along Royal Crescent in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

4. Chilliwack man who stole from volunteer firefighters sentenced

Lorne James Sims was handed a six month conditional sentence for possession/use of a stolen credit card and three months conditional sentence theft under $5,000. See more >

5. If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will step in to back new Trans Mountain investors

The government is willing to “provide indemnity” to any investors, be they the project’s original architects or otherwise, to ensure the controversial Alberta-B.C.. project is able to proceed, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a news conference Wednesday. See more >

