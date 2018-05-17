5 to start your day

A coyote is euthanized after a child attacked in Burnaby, B.C. not happy with Ottawa and more

1. Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

The child was playing outside in the Sperling-Broadway neighbourhood when the animal attacked him at around 5:15 p.m., RCMP said Wednesday. See more >

2. Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Ottwaa is willing to “provide indemnity” to any investors, be they the project’s original architects or otherwise, to ensure the controversial Alberta-B.C.. project is able to proceed, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a news conference Wednesday. See more >

3. North Delta renters fight eviction over pets

Brown said her problems started around Thanksgiving of last year, when management came in to replace her broken stove. See more >

Gary Flathers, Pamylla Brown, Rikk Brown and some of their animals in their home at Shannon Gardens. (Grace Kennedy photo)

4. Feces-flinging woman attacks Langley Tim Hortons staff

She was arrested and has now been released, with a court date set. The B.C. Prosecution Service is considering what charges, if any, will be laid. See more >

A screencap of the video showing the woman arguing with Tim Hortons staff.

5. Evacuation alert issued for Glen Valley in Abbotsford

Residents in the unprotected area north of the CN railway near the Fraser River are being asked to get ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Just Posted

First of many event grants handed out by Tourism Langley

Grant money is earmarked for new, existing, or relocating events to the Township of Langley.

LETTER: Help a boy caught up quelling his peers’ hunger

A program started by a trio of Langley students keeps growing, not out of desire but out of need.

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Langley woman’s foundation gets B.C. boost to help girls and women

The Achieve Anything Foundation offers programs to spotlight careers in science and tech fields.

Langley riders drill team at the Cloverdale rodeo this weekend

The precision riders are the longest standing professional drill team in B.C

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

5 to start your day

A coyote is euthanized after a child attacked in Burnaby, B.C. not happy with Ottawa and more

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops

The incident shut Highway 5A for several hours Wednesday evening

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘high-risk’ offender one day after release

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody on May 15

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Most Read