5 to start your day

1. Body found in Richmond, homicide investigators called in

Richmond RCMP said in a news release late Thursday that the man’s body was found midday near the Fraser River in south Richmond. See more >

2. Prices at the pump spike ahead of long weekend

Vancouver region prices could rise by a cent or two over the weekend from Thursday’s average of about $1.61 cents per litre but will fall back as the workweek dawns. See more >

3. Vancouver police probe targeted shooting

Police say two people were taken to hospital after an early-morning incident Friday. See more >

4. Pitt Meadows to get underpass, overpass

Pitt Meadows will get an underpass on Harris Road and an overpass at Kennedy Road as part of a larger federal funding announcement made Thursday. See more >

5. Voice of the Cloverdale Rodeo reflects on 3 decades of know-how

Bob Tallman is one of the many Cloverdale residents set to make the upcoming rodeo this weekend the best one yet. See more >