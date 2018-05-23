5 to start your day

Mounties cleared in shooting man with toy gun, woman sexually assaulted in Surrey and more

1. Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

The man told investigators that when the police told him to drop the gun, he told them it was a toy and that he was unarmed. See more >

2. Morgan Freeman to voice announcements on SkyTrain, buses

The actor, known for his smooth narration on film and in many TV commercials, will make announcements on six buses and at select SkyTrain stations until July 29, as well as over the PA system at the end of BC Lions home games on June 8, 16 and July 14. See more >

3. Fraser River “vulnerable” to any additional inflows: River Forecast Centre

“Extreme” temperatures across the province have played a part in the rapid snowmelt that’s flooded interior B.C. in recent weeks, according to the River Forecast Centre. See more >

4. Woman says she was sexually assaulted in Surrey while sleeping in car

Police say a woman was asleep inside her vehicle when a man got in and sexually assaulted her. The man took off and drove away in an older model red car after the victim managed to honk her car’s horn during the assault. See more >

5. Dash cam video captures allegedly stolen vehicle in Harrison Hot Springs

A report of a stolen vehicle in Chilliwack last week had Mounties from multiple jurisdictions on the lookout from Harrison Hot Springs to Deroche. See more >

