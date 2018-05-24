5 to start your day

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool, third sex assault in less than a week in Surrey and more

1. Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a childcare centre after the young girl went missing. See more >

An air ambulance was called into Mission yesterday after a two-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool.
(Submitted)

2. Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault since Sunday

RCMP report that around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, May 21, a woman walking east on 72nd Avenue at 134 Street was grabbed from behind an sexually assaulted by an unknown man. See more >

3. Local mom makes huge donations of breast milk

Since giving birth to her 19-month old daughter Olivia, the North Delta mom has donated roughly 25 four-litre jugs of her breast milk to other babies in need. That’s almost enough to fill a large barrel. See more >

North Delta mom Jenny Kan with a quarter of the breast milk she’s donated this year. (Fraser Health photo)

4. Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Run, hide or fight – that’s the advice police are giving anyone who finds themselves in an active deadly threat situation. See more >

5. Surrey, Delta residents arrested after $100,000 of stolen liquor found

Cst. Jason Doucette said that the arrests followed a request from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch after an internal investigation in missing liquor from the Vancouver warehouse on Rupert Street. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Just Posted

Motorcyclist slides under dump truck

Bike operator lucky to survive collision at Aldergrove intersection

VIDEO: Flood album

Images of rising water levels were captured by Times reporter and readers

Langley Township firefighters extract cow from fish pond

Bovine fell in after escaping from neighbouring property

Cruising the Valley and outfitting a ride for Doug

This year’s fundraiser about finding and converting a vehicle for charity ride namesake Doug Penner.

54-40 headlines Aldergrove Fair Days

Free concerts series at 106th annual Fair Days, July 20-22

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

B.C. mom makes huge donations of breast milk

North Delta mommy has donated roughly 25 four-litre jugs of her breast milk to babies in need

5 to start your day

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool, third sex assault in less than a week in Surrey and more

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read