5 to start your day

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool, third sex assault in less than a week in Surrey and more

1. Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a childcare centre after the young girl went missing. See more >

An air ambulance was called into Mission yesterday after a two-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool.

2. Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault since Sunday

RCMP report that around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, May 21, a woman walking east on 72nd Avenue at 134 Street was grabbed from behind an sexually assaulted by an unknown man. See more >

3. Local mom makes huge donations of breast milk

Since giving birth to her 19-month old daughter Olivia, the North Delta mom has donated roughly 25 four-litre jugs of her breast milk to other babies in need. That’s almost enough to fill a large barrel. See more >

North Delta mom Jenny Kan with a quarter of the breast milk she’s donated this year. (Fraser Health photo)

4. Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Run, hide or fight – that’s the advice police are giving anyone who finds themselves in an active deadly threat situation. See more >

5. Surrey, Delta residents arrested after $100,000 of stolen liquor found

Cst. Jason Doucette said that the arrests followed a request from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch after an internal investigation in missing liquor from the Vancouver warehouse on Rupert Street. See more >

