5 to start your day

The latest on mobility pricing, thieves target a farmer’s market, and more

Dikes protecting Abbotsford along the Vedder and Fraser River need to be raised and stabilized. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News

1. Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan

Mobility pricing report outlines two existing models to cut Metro Vancouver congestion by 20-25%. See more >

For phase 3 of the @mayors_council 10-year vision, there’s currently a funding gap of $100M a year. Mobility charging, which could bring in $1-1.6 billion per year, could be a solution to that, @jonathanxcote says. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) May 24, 2018

2. Province has been missing in action on flood protection, experts say

B.C.’s former flood safety chief and others share their views in the final instalment in the Abbotsford News’ three-part series on the flood dangers posed to the Fraser Valley. See more >

3. Thieves steal $2,200 in supplies from Langley Community Farmers’ Market

Two people took off on bicycles with tents, flags and table coverings. See more >

4. Overdose crisis is ‘hitting good kids’

Organizers of White Rock event say conversation around substance use needs to change. See more >

5. Langley uke man marvels amid Royal wedding merriment

Peter and Sandy Luongo were in London Saturday for the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. See more >

Peter and Sandy Luongo swapped stories with a Vancouver-based flight attendant, Cara Bonhage, who with her posse ofthree secured a spot at the front gate to Windsor Castle for Saturday’s Royal wedding. (Cara Bonhage/Special to the Langley Advance)

