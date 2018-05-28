5 to start your day

Pilots standing in solidarity with WestJet. (garybrussell/Twitter)

WestJet pilots strike averted, one dead after being struck by a train and more

1. WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Flying with WestJet? You can relax, because your flight will take off as scheduled. See more >

2. Quick action likely saved White Rock man

Unconscious, not breathing and moments away from death, a man is lucky it was South Surrey’s Patrick Storoshenko who within earshot in White Rock last Friday (May 18). See more >

3. Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake

BC Wildfire Service doesn’t believe any structures are at risk but says that “logistically it’s going to be difficult to get there.” See more >

4. One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

They say one person was found dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See more >

5. One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Lower Mainland District RCMP say they believe an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane Saturday morning, killing the passenger in the westbound vehicle. See more >

Just Posted

WATCH: Lyric video screams of humorous friendship between Langley’s Dallas Smith and Terri Clark

A Walnut Grove country star and a Canadian country legend have now partnered on a fun video.

COOKING IN LANGLEY: Adding flavour and sensation atop your pasta

Chef Dez offers some suggestions to the sacrilege that is canned or bottled tomato sauce.

VIDEO: Shooting incident in Langley Township

Police respond to report of shots fired, find bullet hole in garage door

VIDEO: Grand Prix at Thunderbird show park sold out again

Langley School District Foundation projects improved results

VIDEO: Langley City MS Walk beats fundraising goal

More than 200 take part in annual fundraiser

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Doug Ford under attack in final Ontario leaders debate

PC Leader Ford’s lack of platform attacked at debate by NDP and Liberal leaders

Beaches empty as Storm Alberto approaches Gulf Coast

The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Monday

Trump tweets that Trump-Kim summit is back on the table

US team in NKorea raises expectations of a Trump-Kim summit

More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

