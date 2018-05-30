5 to start your day

Ottawa buys Trans Mountain pipeline, historic bridge on fire near Hope and more

1. How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Ottawa will cover up to $12 billion for an expansion that would triple the 65-year-old pipeline’s capacity to bring oilsands crude from Alberta to B.C. See more >

2. Conductors and locomotive engineers strike against CP Rail

Service on the West Coast Express won’t be impacted, according to TransLink. See more >

3. Historic Kettle Valley rail bridge on fire near Hope

The cause of the bridge fire is unknown at this point but witnesses have posted on social media, stating the cause was a cigarette. See more >

4. Cheam Chief Ernie Crey welcomes Trans Mountain buyout deal by feds

The livelihood of the Cheam community “also depends on it succeeding,” and the deal injects a stabilizing element into a project that was teetering on collapse, he said. See more >

5. Surrey Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

In the April 3 incident, Ryan LaForge said he performed a “citizens arrest” on a man he alleged came to pay for sex with a six-year-old outside the Tim Horton’s at Central City Shopping Centre, in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard. See more >

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline

The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

