5 to start your day

Richmond man charged in concerning captive case, nearly $50,000 raised for Mission toddler and more

1. Woman reportedly in hospital after pedestrian crash in Surrey

It happened near 72nd Avenue and 138th Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. See more >

2. Richmond man charged with sex assault using Taser, kidnapping

Cheng Ian Huang, 42, of Richmond has been arrested and charged with seven counts, including kidnapping, sexual assault using a Taser, impersonating a police officer and assault with a weapon. See more >

3. More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

While not confirmed by official sources, the fundraising page identified the toddler as 23-month-old Selena Chabara. See more >

4. BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

According to a new report by BC Hydro, incidents involving ‘weekend loggers’ – people who do yard work or gardening near power lines or poles – are up 60 per cent from 2013. See more >

5. Get ready to get slap-happy with mosquitoes in the Fraser Valley

When the Fraser River runs high during spring freshet it usually means Chilliwack and parts of the Fraser Valley are in for a bad year of mosquitoes. See more >